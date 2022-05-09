Today, the leader of the “Prosperous Armenia” party Gagik Tsarukyan visited the memorial to the memory of the Armenians who died in the Second World War. The PAP leader paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the Great Patriotic War.

Among those present, Gagik Tsarukyan was greeted by the only veteran living in Kotayk region, war participant Amasik Hakobyan.





The veteran who fought against fascism will celebrate his 100th birthday next year, ը the PAP leader promised the latter to celebrate his birthday with great pomp.

Then Gagik Tsarukyan congratulated the participants of the Great Patriotic War, noting that they need respect and attention.

The PAP members marched to the memorial to the victims of the Great Patriotic War.

On behalf of Gagik Tsarukyan, the members of the Political Council laid a wreath at the eternal fire, paying tribute to the memory of the Armenians who died in the Patriotic and Artsakh wars.