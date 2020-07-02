Prosperous Armenia leader contracts COVID-19 – Armenian News

A fortnight after his interrogation over accusations of tax fraud, vote-buying and corruption, the leader of the opposition Prosperous Armenia party (PAP) spread news about having contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

“This coronavirus won’t slip past even kind people. I wish health to all those infected,” Gagik Tsarukyan said in a public post on Facebook.

Tert.am also contacted Iveta Tonoyan, a lawmaker of the opposition PAP faction in parliament, for further comments. “To the best of my knowledge, Mr. Tsarukyan’s coronavirus diagnosis has been confirmed,” she told our correspondent.

Tonoyan and Vahe Enfiajyan, a National Assembly deputy speaker connected to the party, had early in the day tested positive for COVID-19.