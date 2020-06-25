Prosperous Armenia, Homeland party and ARF-D discuss plans for re-establishing constitutional order – Armenian News

The leaders of the Prosperous Armenia and Homeland parties and a representative of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaksutyun’s (ARF-D) Supreme Body met on Wednesday in Yerevan to discuss the domestic political situation in country and steps towards re-establishing the constitutional order.

According to a press release summing up the meeting, the sides decided on plans to make a working group to elaborate a joint plan of actions and a road map and to coordinate the actions undertaken.

The parties also agreed on awareness-raising measures to help keep the society up to date of the group’s decisions.