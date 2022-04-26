The Facebook post of Gor Abrahamyan, Adviser to the Prosecutor General

In the criminal case initiated on the video of violence against a young person by a person named “Proshyants Multo”, the Court of First Instance upheld the case of the accused T. presented by the body conducting the proceedings. The motion to detain H. as a measure of restraint.

According to the materials prepared by the Police, on the instruction of the Ararat Region Prosecutor’s Office, a criminal case was initiated in the RA Penitentiary on April 23 in accordance with Article 119, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code. H. was arrested.

On April 25, he was charged under the above article with submitting a motion to choose detention as a measure of restraint, which was upheld.