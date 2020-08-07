Prosecutors suspect Wirecard was looted before collapse

German prosecutors suspect Wirecard was looted before its amazing collapse in June, with $1bn funnelled to nontransparent partner business even as the payments group combated claims of accounting scams.

According to individuals acquainted with the probe and a file seen by the Financial Times, the embezzlement is believed to have actually taken the kind of unsecured loans, which Wirecard declared were for advance payments to merchants processing card deals through its partners inAsia

.

These loans, made to partner business in Dubai, Singapore and the Philippines, are a focus of the examination versus previous president Markus Braun and other senior ex-employees,

Munich- based Wirecard collapsed in June under EUR3.5 bn of financial obligation in among Germany’s biggest postwar accounting scams. Mr Braun and 3 other previous executives were apprehended by Munich prosecutors last month and remain in custody. Mr Braun has actually rejected any misbehavior.

Money draining of the business sped up in the months before thecollapse About EUR155 m appears to have actually been paid over the very first 3 months of 2020.

The bulk of the brand-new loans extended in early 2020 went to Ocap– a Singapore- based business run by a previous Wirecard executive whose spouse at the time still operated in a senior position at the business …