Prosecutors drop felony child abandonment charges against ‘cult’ mom Lori Vallow

Idaho prosecutors have dropped child abandonment charges against Lori Vallow days after slapping the ‘cult’ mom with two new counts of conspiracy to destroy evidence following a discovery of her missing kids’s bodies.

Lori was charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of children back in February amid the desperate seek out her seven-year-old son Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow and 17-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan.

Those charges were dismissed on Thursday – three weeks after police found the youngsters’ remains buried on the home of Chad Daybell, whom Lori married weeks when they disappeared last September.

Idaho prosecutors dismissed two felony counts of child abandonment and desertion against Lori Vallow (pictured) days after slapping the ‘cult’ mom with two new felony charges for conspiracy to destroy evidence following the discovery of her missing youngsters’ bodies

Lori appeared in court via Zoom from the Madison County Jail on Tuesday night, where prosecutor Rob Wood read out two new counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

Lori’s husband Chad Daybell (pictured) can be facing felony charges for destruction or concealment of evidence

She can be facing misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt of court, of filed during her arrest in February.

Chad was on June 9, the same day the bodies were found, and has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence and two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

Authorities say the couple conspired to ‘willfully and knowingly combine, conspire, confederate, and agree to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence’ – that evidence being the remains of Tylee and JJ.

Lori is scheduled to appear in Fremont County Court on August 10 and August 11.

This is a developing story.

JJ (left) and Tylee (right) were last seen alive in September and the couple repeatedly told authorities these were safe, before their bodies were found in the yard of Daybell’s pet cemetery last month. Tylee’s body was so defectively burned when it was unearthed that she needed to be identified by her jawline, according to court public records released Tuesday