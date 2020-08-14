Prosecutors ask judge to deny Ghislaine Maxwell’s request for accusers’ identities

In a letter to the judge, prosecutors likewise stated the judge ought to decline Maxwell’s request to be moved into the basic population at the Metropolitan Detention Center calling them “premature, meritless, or both.”

“[P] articularly provided the nature of the charges, the Government’s strong desire to secure the personal privacy of the declared victims, and the absence of any legal precedent for the offender’s request, the federal government respectfully sends that at today time– eleven months prior to trial, almost 3 months prior to the discovery due date, and more than 4 months prior to the pretrial movements due date– there is no basis for the offender to require the Government reveal the identity of its witnesses,” prosecutors composed.

Prosecutors stated they offered Maxwell’s lawyers with the months and years of birth for the 3 declared victims determined in the indictment. In addition, they stated, given that recently they have actually turned over 165,000 pages of files, mainly monetary records, to Maxwell’s lawyers. Maxwell has actually pleaded innocent to the accusations.

Lawyers for Maxwell on Monday also asked the judge to have the Bureau of Prisons relocation Maxwell into the basic population specifying that she has actually been kept in seclusion where she is surveilled 24 hours a day and seen by jail guards. They likewise stated the conditions would restrain her capability to prepare for trial, which is set for July 2021.