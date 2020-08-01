Prosecutors ask for Depardieu rape case to be reopened – Panorama

Paris prosecutors said Saturday they had asked for an investigation into rape allegations against French actor Gerard Depardieu to be reopened after an earlier probe was dropped last year, AFP reported.

An actress in her 20s accuses Depardieu of assaulting and raping her in his Paris home in August 2018, the source reminded.

After she reported her allegations against the celebrated actor — who is 71 and who denies any wrongdoing — prosecutors in the southern city of Aix-en-Provence opened a preliminary investigation which they then passed on to their Paris colleagues.

The Paris probe was dropped after nine months in early 2019 after investigators failed to assemble enough proof to proceed to formal charges.

But now the actress has relaunched proceedings by acting as an “injured party” which under French law almost always leads to a case being examined by an investigating magistrate.