Prosecutors appeal court ruling denying request for Gagik Tsarukyan’s arrest – Panorama

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia has appealed to an increased court the ruling of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction to deny a motion for the arrest of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party leader, lawmaker Gagik Tsarukyan.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Prosecutor General’s Office said the appeal had already been filed to the Criminal Court of Appeals.

Judge Robert Papoyan on Sunday ruled against the arrest of Gagik Tsarukyan facing vote buying, tax evasion and illegal land appropriation charges.