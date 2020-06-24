Prosecutors accuse Barr and Justice Department of politicizing investigations

Zelinsky is likely to face questions about many factors of the Mueller investigation, particularly from Republicans who’ve accused the FBI of opening the Russia investigation in 2016 to target Trump.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, is planning to issue a subpoena for Barr’s testimony the following month, though the attorney general has yet to testify ahead of the committee and did not attend a hearing on the Mueller report last year.

Nadler said on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that Barr should be impeached for his actions, but that he argued that pursuing impeachment wasn’t practical.

“I think he deserves impeachment. He certainly deserves impeachment,” Nadler said. “But again, that’s a waste of time, because the Republicans in the Senate won’t look at that, and we have other ways of getting at this.”

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said in a statement Tuesday that Zelinsky did not discuss the matter with Barr, and that Zelinsky’s allegations were based on hearsay, not first-hand knowledge.

“The Attorney General determined the high sentence proposed by the line prosecutors in the Roger Stone case was excessive and inconsistent with similar cases,” Kupec said. “As he has previously stated, the Attorney General did not discuss the sentencing of Roger Stone with the President or anyone else at the White House and had made the decision to correct the filing before the President tweeted about the case.”

Zelinsky and Elias were subpoenaed to appear Wednesday, which is the same way current Trump administration officials testified during the House’s impeachment inquiry. Zelinsky is testifying virtually, while the other witnesses will appear in person.