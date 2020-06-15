Prosecutor General asks parliament to strip the head of opposition party of immunity – Panorama

Armenia’s Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan has asked the National Assembly to strip the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) leader Gagik Tsarukyan of his parliamentary immunity. The move aims to pave the method for criminal proceedings against Tsarukyan with immunity from prosecution and indict him.

The lifting of the immunity of Gagik Tsarukyan from the 2nd biggest political fraction in parliament is sought over 2 criminal proceedings, including conducting unlicensed gambling activities and election falsification throughout the 2017 parliamentary elections, according to the press office of the Prosecutor’s General office.

To remind, Tsarukyan was summoned to the National Security Service (NSS) on Sunday and questioned there for eight hours after security forces searched his home early in the day in the day. The criminal proceedings were launched against him after the opposition MP decried the government’s coronavirus handling and called for its resignation. PAP representatives and a large group of Tsarukyan’s supporters rallied outside the NSS headquarters on Sunday. Police detained some 225 backers of the lawmaker and also used violence against MPs.

Tsarukyan and his supporters name the criminal proceedings politically motivated.