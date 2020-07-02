Prosecutor fired by Barr to testify before House committee

Berman was fired last month because the US attorney in New York’s Southern District after he initially resisted Barr’s request for him to resign. Berman publicly said however only leave if a Senate-confirmed replacement was named, prompting Barr and Trump to fire him.
Barr’s critics decried the effort to push Berman out of the prosecutor’s office which has prosecuted among Trump’s solicitors, is investigating another and it has probed those activities of the President himself.
Berman will appear before the Judiciary Committee for a transcribed interview, which is limited to the events surrounding Berman’s firing, including his conversations with Barr, according to a source familiar with the situation.
Barr is scheduled to testify before the Judiciary panel on July 28, in a hearing where Democrats are likely to press him on Berman’s firing, his moves to undercut the Mueller investigation and his involvement in the forceful removal of protesters close to the White House last month.
After Berman’s firing, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, said he would take to to bring him in to testify about the events surrounding his removal.
“If this had been an isolated incident — if the attorney general had simply misjudged the situation and thought that Mr. Berman would go quietly — then we might chalk up this episode to simple miscommunication and incompetence. But make no mistake: this was not an isolated incident,” Nadler said finally month’s hearing.