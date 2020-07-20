Prosecution of Israel occupation is a major test for ICC, Palestinians Abroad says – Middle East Monitor

Popular Conference of Palestinians Abroad said yesterday that International Criminal Court (ICC) is facing a “real and historic” test to prosecute leaders of the Israeli occupation and achieve justice for Palestinians, Quds Press reported.

“The ICC is currently facing a real and historic test to make sure Israeli war criminals will not evade punishment and to put an end to the dangerous crimes committed against the Palestinians,” Mu’taz Al-Masloukhi, head of the body’s legal committee, said in a press release.

He added: “There is more hope for the Palestinians and all other persecuted people in the world that justice is coming soon.”

Israel political and military leaders are afraid of being held accountable for their crimes against Palestinians, Al-Masloukhi explained.

The ICC has postponed a ruling on whether to approve a request by ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to investigate Israeli war crimes in the occupied territories, starting in 2014.

In May, Bensouda announced she is to launch an investigation into war crimes carried out in occupied West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem.

If the court approves the investigation, scores of Israeli officials may face detention including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

If Israel decides not to deal with the proceedings, the ICC can issue secret detention orders against Israeli officials leaving them subject to detention whenever they travel.

Last week it was revealed that Israel is preparing a secret list of hundreds of its officials who are liable to be tried in The Hague on war crimes charges. The government is warning them not to travel in case they are arrested.