Preliminary investigation of the criminal case initiated under Article 262, Part 3 of the RA Criminal Code revealed that a number of individuals had formed a stable criminal group with the intention of facilitating the prostitution of foreign women. Its members mainly recruit prostitutes from Russia and Belarus online, offer them prostitution in various countries, including Armenia, promising to provide them with clients, as well as providing them with a place of residence and conditions in the specific country, half of the money “earned” in return. provided to the group.

The organized group also includes individual citizens engaged in renting apartments online, the owner and employee of an organization operating in Yerevan, who have undertaken the responsibility of providing prostitutes to prostitutes who have arrived in Armenia to engage in prostitution.

The members of the organized crime group posted messages on telecommunication platforms with women who are citizens of another country, and after reaching an agreement, demanded and received their erotic photos, created personal pages with them on a specific website for escort services. Then, a number of members of the group organized the arrival of prostitutes, the provision of various apartments in the Kentron district of Yerevan for prostitution, and renting them out for a fee.

The customers contacted the members of the organized group through the mentioned website. The latter agreed with the clients on the amount of time for the provision of sexual services, and then, after clarifying them, only after the clients were given the addresses of the apartments provided to the prostitutes. The latter received clients at those addresses, took $ 200 from them for one hour for prostitution, and later transferred half of the money to the gang members.

A number of people have been charged in the organized crime with aiding and abetting prostitution.

Examination of the case file shows that access to the website is still a contributing factor to the crime, as individuals continue to use the site.

Due to the need to eliminate the conditions conducive to prostitution, petitions were sent from the Human Crimes Department of the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Armenia to three Armenian mobile telecommunications companies: MTS Armenia CJSC, Ucom CJSC and Team Telecom Armenia CJSC CEO. To take effective measures to block the access of the subscribers to the given website pursuing escort purposes; to inform the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Armenia about the results of the measures taken