Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer, App & Alexa Control, XL 5. 8QT, 1700 Watt Electric Air Fryers Oven & Oilless Cooker, 8 Cooking Presets, LED Touchscreen, Nonstick Basket, Preheat, Black



Price: $129.00

(as of Jul 28,2020 03:49:35 UTC – Details)

Product Description

APP Remote Control



Download the ProscenicHome app from app store (iOS in apple store, android in google play), and you can control and adjust your air fryer with the app, you can even start, stop, or adjust the machine when you are at work.

Note: The app only supports 2.4G WIFI, 5G is not supported.

Alexa & Google Voice Control



Control and schedule cooking with Alexa or Google voice, you can free you hands. Just by speaking to Alexa or Google, your air fryer will work as your command. You can effortlessly schedule cooking time, choose menu, monitor the cooking status. Making you enjoy the convenience and easy operation.

Note: The skill name on Alexa is “Proscenic Air Fryer”.

Schedule cooking



Create a schedule on app, and the air fryer will start to cook as the setting, the time can be up to 12 hours in advance. You will have more time to be busy with other things without having to keep staring at the machine.

Customize recipes



There are dozens of online recipes on the app, you can also customize your own recipes through the app, and the temperature and time and will be saved for the customized recipes for the next time cooking.

One-Touch LED Panel

Sensitive LED touch panel, just select the menus and functions you need, and the machine will start to cook as you would like. This is much more convenient over other rotary or pressure switch air fryers which need to select circulately to choose one function.

Combination Function

You can select any combination of the three functions (Schedule, Menu, and Keep warm) and set up in advance, and then the machine will operate as the time and menu you set up. This makes the machine very convenient to operate, you can set up the schedule time, menu and keeping warm time together in advance, rather than waiting for the last process to end.

Large Capacity

Comes with a 5.8 QT large capacity basket, it allows you to cook for a whole family of 3-7 persons. The square basket enables larger capacity and more space comparing with other 5.8QT air fryers. The compact design takes up a small pace to store.

Non-stick Basket

The food basket is made of aluminum while other brand is made of iron. Plus, with dual layers of Teflon coating, the food basket is less sticky with food, to reduce the residue left behind and make the basket easy to clean.

Benefits of Preheating

Preheating the foods for 3-5 minutes before cooking, it will taste crisper and look fresher. This function has beats many other brands air fryers which don’t have preheating function.

Multi-Functions

8 menus (Fries Shrimp Pizza Chicken Fish Steak Cake Bacon) preset in the machine, you can choose to fry, bake, grill or roast as your need.

Auto Shut-off

The air fryer will automatically shut off when the cooking completes, which can protect the machine from overcooking and overheating. Also the machine will shut off automatically if the basket was taken off during cooking, and it will not interrupt the cooking after fasten the basket in.

Dishwasher safe

The detachable and non-stick basket and drawer are both dishwasher safe, which makes cleaning a breeze. Just put it in the dishwasher, and it will take care of the cleaning.

Note:

1.Do not cover the cooking basket with metal foil.

2. Keep at least 6 inches (15 cm) of space on the back, side and top of the unit.

3. Do not cover the air inlet and outlet at the back top of the device when using it.

4. Never immerse the outer casing of the fryer in water or wash under the faucet;

5. Keep air fryer cool for at least 30 minutes before operating or cleaning the equipment.

6. Please unplug the charger after using the machine.

7. Never press the release button unless the basket is attached to a flat, level, and heat-resistant surface

8. Do not fill oil or any other liquid in the food basket to avoid a fire.

9. The adapter for different countries are not the same, the adapter for this item is US standard, which can’t fit for Europe or Asia use.

Wi-fi connectivity: With the proscenichome app, Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands, you can control your air fryer, schedule the cooking, adjust and monitor the cooking process, and customize your own recipes, which is very easy and convenient to operate.

Tens of online recipes & customize recipes: The proscenichome app provides you Tens of preset original and delicious recipes, it is a great helper for the person who don’t know how to cook a meal, just prepare the food as the recipes, and the air fryer will cook for you. In addition, you can customize your own recipes and save the corresponding program on app.

Combination functions: Engineered with three combination functions – Schedule + menu + keep Warm, you can choose any one, or two, or three of them, it all depends on your need. This is the unique function proscenic Air fryer has, which other brand fryers doesn’t have yet.

Non-stick & dishwasher safe basket: The detachable basket of this air fryer is made of aluminum with two layers of Teflon coatings, which makes the basket non-stick and very easy to clean. The detachable parts are dishwasher safe.

Cooking fast: The air fryer adopts new technology – rapid hot air technology to cook, the heat is transferred with very high intensity and distributed over the food from all sides and can penetrate through a thick pile of food particles.

Easy to cook & multi-functional: It is easy to make selections both on Machine through LED one-touch screen and through app. The T21 air fryer was featured with 8 preset menus, you can almost make all the food with it.

Delicious and healthy: It is a best gift for people who is suffered with heart disease, diabetes and obesity. This air fryer don’t need oil when cooking, It has 85% less fat than traditional deep fryer, but keep the food being delicious the same as deep frying.