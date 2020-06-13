Proposals for new anti-crisis measures discussed in Government – Panorama

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a session to discuss the us government’s anti-crisis programs, the government press service reported.

In the context of ensuring food security, a draft of economic measures was discussed directed at increasing the coverage and productivity of wheat sowing areas. The program will soon be implemented mediating government subsidies with the involvement of private entities through the offer of high-quality wheat seeds to agriculture. Following the discussion, the Premier tasked those responsible to submit a draft Cabinet decision.

The meeting next discussed problems related to the implementation of anti-crisis measures of economic and social importance. Tools and opportunities for providing additional help the hardest-hit sectors were presented.

Discussions to that effect will soon be continued and specific proposals will be presented in the near future.