Proposal to avoid no-deal Brexit rejected by UK’s chief negotiator

A proposal seen as the perfect probability of avoiding a disastrous no-deal Brexit on the finish of the yr has been rejected by the UK’s chief negotiator.

With the talks deadlocked, it was thought the EU might agree to give the UK the power to break away from its guidelines – in return for the proper to impose tariffs if it selected to accomplish that.

The association would have averted the dreaded cliff-edge on 31 December, when the UK will crash out of the one market and customs union except an settlement is struck.





But, in a collection of tweets, David Frost, Boris Johnson’s negotiator, introduced: “I would like to be clear that the federal government won’t agree to concepts just like the one at the moment circulating giving the EU a brand new proper to retaliate with tariffs if we selected to make legal guidelines suiting our pursuits.

“We could not leave ourselves open to such unforeseeable economic risk.”

More follows…