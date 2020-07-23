The devastating news that war is possible in between Egypt and Turkey in Libya passed nearly without notification, not least since Saudi Arabia is utilizing the name of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, in its frenzied battle to win the race to be the Arab nation which is most normalised withIsrael I am not speaking about an amateur blog writer searching for popularity or a complimentary vacation in the Holy Land from theZionists Nor am I speaking about a retired basic contending for a sophisticated position in the Saudi-Israeli normalisation market that was started formally with Donald Trump’s check out to Riyadh in 2017 and Mohammad Bin Salman’s political escalations.

This is not individual normalisation by informal novices who can, when required, be rejected by authorities as not representing the Kingdom of SaudiArabia This is a main relocation that takes normalisation an action even more, as it includes the initially public college organization in Saudi Arabia, King Saud University in Riyadh, taking the lead in the method to the profession state.

Professor Mohammed Ibrahim Alghbban is the head of Near Eastern Languages and Civilisations and Hebrew Studies at the Department of Modern Languages and Translation at King SaudUniversity He has actually had a post in Hebrew released in an Israeli university publication, Kesher, a relocation referred to as “unprecedented” inIsrael The Saudi scholastic’s post was commemorated by Tel Aviv University recently as a method to enhance the picture of Prophet Muhammad in the eyes of theJews That, states Alghbban, was the intent.

READ: The offer of the century is unpalatable for both Israel and Palestine

Israeli media highlighted the post, in which Alghbban declared that Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) had excellent relations with Jews and just disagreed with them on political, not spiritual, matters. Israel Hayom priced quote Professor Raanan Rein, head of Tel Aviv University’s Shalom Rosenfeld Institute, stating, “I hope that this academic cooperation is another step towards economic and political cooperation.” The paper kept in mind that, according to Rein, “The article’s primary importance isn’t its content, but rather the fact that a senior Saudi researcher chose to publish an article in an Israeli academic journal as a means to bring the two nations closer.”

There is some scholastic deceptiveness at play here. The Saudi teacher is falsifying history in the name of the Prophet, peace be upon him. Stating that Prophet Muhammad liked excellent relations with the Jews is traditionally precise, however that truth has actually been used with the intent of enhancing political fallacy and misbehavior. The Jews in the Prophet’s day were not occupiers taking over Islamic or Arab land; they became part of the initial group of the ArabianPeninsula It is, undoubtedly, deceptive to utilize this as the basis for validating reconciliation and normalisation of relations with the existing political entity called Israel, embodied by the Zionist military profession, which is built on the disaster of the Nakba in inhabited Palestine, a land referred to as such for centuries. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, just originated in 1932, simply 16 years prior to the Zionist state. The Palestinians have deep roots in their land; the Saudis do not in theirs.

Moreover, Prophet Muhammad did not ally himself with colonial occupiers who took other individuals’s land, eliminated the individuals and burned their crops in order to develop a usurper political entity on the remains of the native population. On the contrary, he defended the bad and oppressed in society. Moreover, he signed treaties with the Jews of Madinah and would stand when a Jew’s funeral service gone by, out of regard for a fellow soul, not out of some social or political hypocrisy. The treaties ended when the Jewish people broke the terms and outlined versus the Prophet and the earlyMuslims Such occurrences are tape-recorded in information in his bio.

READ: Saudi teacher releases post to Israel scholastic journal

This is what the youngest school student in the Middle East understands and comprehends about the Prophet of real Islam, not the “moderate Islam” that Bin Salman wishes to enforce as a faith based upon Zionist requirements. His is a ruthless pursuit to be the very first normaliser in line and the initially under Israeli sponsorship. That status has actually ended up being the leading concern for the stability and survival of the judgment despots and their thrones in the area.

This post initially appeared in Arabic in Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on 22 July 2020

The views revealed in this post come from the author and do not always show the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.