Property owner opens truck depot in Davidson County neighborhood; violations not being taken seriously, neighbors say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C.– Homeowners in a community simply north of Thomasville, near the Davidson County line, say their peaceful neighborhood has actually become a truckingdepot

They say the property owner cleared an area of land at the end of in 2015, and since then, tractor-trailers are penetrating their community day and night.

“Sitting on the front porch, drinking a cup of coffee in the morning and breathing diesel fumes and listening to the trucks idling across the street,” stated Perry Conte, a worried next-door neighbor.

A county zoning officer states the property owner is utilizing the land to run a trucking business.

“Some will go out late at night, some will come in in the morning, some will go out in the morning. There’s never a pattern. It’s just all times of the day and night. You don’t never know,” stated a worried next-door neighbor.

According to the county, this land is zoned for property usage, and the property owner was sent out a notification of infraction at the end ofMarch

Neighbors throughout the street say the violations began months prior to and are still not being totally resolved.

“Things work slowly, things work slowly, and I’m like okay slowly I understand, but it’s now August and this started in November, December of last year,” stated …