Everyone wants to preserve the property that they have acquired with difficulty or received as an inheritance. video surveillance, security systems do not relieve a number of risks: natural disasters, explosions, damage to third parties. In these cases, property insurance is an effective solution, says Hasmik Poghosyan, director of the Kentron branch of “Nairi Insurance” insurance company, in a conversation with Aysor.am.

It is possible to get rid of big financial problems with a small insurance premium. The company Home Insurance package offers 500,000 AMD insurance coverage with 5000 AMD insurance premium, or 1,000,000 AMD insurance coverage with 8000 AMD insurance premium. The apartment or private house of a natural person is insured against fire or explosion, damage caused by a third party. To use the Home Insurance package, you need an identity document և ownership certificate.

Hasmik Poghosyan says that customers are most often interested in compensating for the damage caused by the flood, especially accidents related to water leakage. “Nairi Insurance” offers to insure the property not only from the damages caused by the victim (third party), but also:

• Fire or explosion

• Earthquake

• Heating, water supply or drainage system failure

• A tree, a flying object, their fall, a collision with an overhead vehicle

• Malicious action by a third party

• Storm or strong wind

• Theft or theft

Hasmik Poghosyan positively assesses the demand for the program, noting that the property insurance program is especially popular with repatriated compatriots. As car insurance is accepted, health and property insurance are just as acceptable for repatriated compatriots.

“Recently, the apartment of a compatriot who had returned from Syria was stolen, the boiler of the heating system was stolen, the company compensated. Another customer who used other services of the company, after learning about property insurance, also used that package. “A few months later, one of the customer’s shops was damaged by a water leak. The company compensated the damage. Fortunately, the customer also insured the risk of business interruption.”

The most common risks are theft or theft. “Nairi Insurance” in this case provides compensation based on the relevant decision of the law enforcement body.

In case of legal entities, when the client wants to be insured against more risks, an appropriate package is offered. Can insure the workshop, interior decoration, warehouse goods, agricultural, construction and other types of equipment.

As with other types of insurance, property insurance not only mitigates the effects of undesirable risks but also prevents disputes. Just as in the case of car accidents, due to CMTPL, disputes were significantly reduced, so property insurance prevents disputes arising, especially due to damage caused to third parties.

One of the most frequently asked questions is whether it is possible to compensate the damage caused by one’s own fault while using the property insurance service. No, in that case you must obtain liability insurance (compensation for damage caused to another through your own fault).

Hasmik Poghosyan says that 5000 or 8000 drams for a year is not a big amount, but it is possible to be insured from big expenses, especially when people with years of hard work and difficulty find an apartment, the desire to cherish it is greater. Property and home insurance is first and foremost a caring service.

“QUALITY OF LIFE” partner – “DERZHAVA-S” company.