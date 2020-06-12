Property developer worth half a billion dollars, Tim Gurner, reveals how Zoom helped his business

An Australian property developer worth over half a billion dollars has revealed how Zoom helped his business thrive throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Tim Gurner – who is worth $672 million – said the online meeting application gave him right back the time he wasted travelling interstate to meet important clients.

The 37-year-old, who took out the number three spot in Australia’s Young Rich List in 2018, said that he was about to cut his domestic travel in half once travelling restrictions ease.

‘I are now able to connect with interstate stakeholders at the click of a Zoom link, rather than spending a whole day travelling for one or two quick meetings,’ he told the Australian Financial Review.

‘Until then, I’m not thinking about travelling really at all until there’s more clarity, so for the present time, my interstate meetings will still be held on Zoom.’

Mr Gurner – who famously said millennials should stop forking out ‘$40 a day on smashed avocados and coffees’ – started his first business at university, running events at Melbourne nightclubs.

He then founded a fitness center business called My Wellbeing after borrowing $34,000 from his grandfather.

After his father died, Mr Gurner took a year off and sold his business before deciding to buy property throughout the global financial meltdown in 2008.

The lockdown period had been a ‘huge test’ for Mr Gurner’s tight-knit staff who he said loved the face-to-face contact in the office.

But inspite of the major transition, the property tycoon said there had been a string of positive changes to come out from the pandemic – including ‘surprise cuddles’ from his young ones.

Mr Gurner said the lockdown gave people a chance to ‘slow down’ and focus on their family and friends first.

The millionaire also says he’s got no want to return to work just yet and can reduce his travel by between 20-40 per cent.

When restrictions were first put in place, Mr Gurner had two high-rise projects on the go.

In just fourteen days days that he managed to settle 99 percent of the apartments totalling $180million, using virtual house tours and one-on-one inspections.

The 37-year-old still gets up at 5.30am, claiming it his most ‘productive’ hour of the day.

‘By having more time to myself in the home, as opposed to cramming in between 16 to 20 meetings a day, I’ve had the opportunity to focus on the strategic future of the business and explore a lot of alternative opportunities that people have never had the time to think about in the past,’ he said.