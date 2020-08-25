Property damaged, 12 ducks killed following “misfire” at Fort Chaffee

During National Guard live-fire training at Fort Chaffee last weekend, a misfire from a big gun-howitzer triggered a weapons shell to leave the training property.

The shell arrived on property off of Highway 22 in Franklin County producing a crater 4 feet broad and 1 and a half feet deep, according to (*12 *)National Guard Spokesperson Lt Col.Brian Mason

Approximately 12 ducks were killed in the incident. Shrapnel damaged tin on a barn and there was damage to windows of a house.

Local police, Fort Chaffee Range Control officers and Fort Chaffee Operations Managers are amongst those examining the occurrence. Mason informed 5NEWS their examination is concentrating on finding out if it was a breakdown or operator mistake.

No one was hurt due to the incident. …

