As it is known, in the State Interests Protection Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in the territorial subdivisions of the Prosecutor General’s Office, measures of state financial support, Checking the legality of the process of compiling the information, which is the basis for determining the amount of assistance, within the framework of which the preliminary investigation of the alleged criminal cases, the consideration of the petition submitted to the executive power of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the measures taken by the Ministry of Agriculture were verified. through which only the part of the livestock was prevented from causing property damage to the state in the amount of 1,690,000,000 drams.

We call on the officials of the state and local self-government bodies to act in good faith, within the limits of legality, in the exercise of their powers, to maintain the authority of the state, to be guided exclusively by the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the laws.

Prosecutorial inspections and investigations are underway in the above-mentioned area.

PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC