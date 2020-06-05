Propaganda Gift Horse Bites China Diplomat

Chinese state media and officials have tried to score easy propaganda points from U.S. racial tensions and social unrest in the wake of the authorities killing of George Floyd, but the tactic can backfire spectacularly, as Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying learned recently. When she tweeted “I can’t breathe” — using some of Floyd’s last words with a policeman’s knee on his neck — readers were quick to shoot back: “I can’t tweet,” reminding every one that twitter is blocked by China.
Most Popular
Waldorf salad on rye bread recipe
Some traditional smorrebrod are borderline desserts. This recipe will usually be served alongside different extra savoury open sandwiches, however they're meant to be eaten...
Cottage with no electricity that businesswoman bought for £59 is now an idyllic country...
A mum bought a quaint cottage for simply £59 for her dream escape to the country - and after taking 22 YEARS to repair...
Russian famous actor Mikhail Kokshenov dies at 83 – Panorama
Russian actor and director, Mikhail Kokshenov, recognized to tens of millions throughout the previous Soviet Union for his notable secondary roles in cinema, has...
One man lays wreaths in Normandy on unusual D-Day hit by coronavirus
So anguished households turned to the subsequent neatest thing — an Englishman residing on D-day territory, a pensioner with a giant coronary heart and...
Oppo Band With Up to 14 Days Battery Life, SpO2 Sensor Launched
Oppo Band has launched in China as the most recent wearable providing from the Chinese big. The Oppo Band will likely be provided in...