Promo video for Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra leaks, confirming key details

Carrier AT&T is preparing to release the Note20 duo in the United States and in its rush to prepare yourself, it let among the promo videos slip out. Here’s a 2-minute take a look at what the brand-new stylus-packing flagships will resemble.

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G will have a 6.9″ Dynamic AMOLED display screen with 120 Hz revitalize rate. The vanilla Galaxy Note20 5G is getting a 6.7″ Super AMOLED+ display screen and given that the refresh rate was not pointed out, presume 60Hz Both have single punch holes in the center.

In the United States market, both phones will be based upon the Snapdragon 865+ chipset, providing a 10% efficiency increase over the S20 The boosted S Pen will supply “pen to paper feel” thanks to the minimized latency and Microsoft Office combination will be a selling point.

As anticipated, the Note20 Ultra will include a 108 MP primary electronic camera while the vanilla design is getting a 64 MP camera, both efficient in tape-recording 8Kvideo Also, “Space Zoom” will peak at 50 x for the Ultra and 30 x for the vanilla, nevertheless, the video does not validate the reported modifications to the Ultra’s periscope camera (12 MP sensing unit rather of 48 MP).





Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra electronic camera details

The Galaxy Note20 will be powered by a 4,300 mAh battery, substantially bigger than the 3,500 mAh power cell of its predecessor. The Note20 Ultra …