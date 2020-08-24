Prominent Russian opposition activist Navalny was poisoned, German doctors say

He is being treated with Atropine, and “longer-term effects, especially to the nervous system, could happen at any point,” the statement said.

Navalny was stricken Thursday during a flight en route to Moscow from Siberia. His spokeswoman and others quickly claimed that the 44-year-old was the latest victim of a poisoning ordered by the state, a method used before in attacks linked to Russian agents.

Navalny was loudly moaning in pain and then lost consciousness during the flight, prompting the plane to make an emergency landing in Omsk, where Navalny spent two days in a hospital. At the urging of his family, Omsk doctors approved Navalny’s release on Friday so he could be flown to Germany aboard an ambulance aircraft the next morning.

Since arriving at Charité Hospital, Navalny has been under the protection of Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office, which also provides security for German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other government officials. That doesn’t usually extend to private citizens, and German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday that there was “no formal invitation” to Navalny, meaning he’s not a guest of the state and only in the country on a privately organized initiative.

Seibert said Germany extended an offer to help on “humanitarian grounds” and at the request of his family.