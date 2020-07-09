Prominent NYT’s Columnist Wants Biden To Change Terms Of Debates With Trump

One of the New York Times most prominent columnists wants Team Biden’s to rethink the floor rules arranged for the upcoming three debates between your presumed Democratic presidential nominee and President Donald Trump.

“I worry about Joe Biden debating Donald Trump,” wrote Thomas Friedman on Tuesday. “He should do it only under two conditions. Otherwise, he’s giving Trump unfair advantages.”

Friedman: ‘Trump might very well lie and mislead for the entire debate’

Friedman, who has won the Pulitzer Prize three times, argued that Biden should not appear at the debates unless Trump releases his taxation statements. The columnist also insists that a “real-time fact-checking team approved by both candidates” should be contained in the debates.

Ten “minutes before the scheduled conclusion of the debate this team report on any misleading statements, phony numbers or outright lies either candidate had uttered,” Friedman wrote. “That way no one in that massive television audience can go away easily misled.”

Friedman believes instituting these two conditions would put both candidates on even footing, specially as “Trump may possibly very well lie and mislead for the entire debate, forcing Biden to have to pay a majority of his time correcting [him] before generally making his own points.”

Biden ‘should not go into such a high-stakes moment ceding any advantages to Trump’

“He should not go into such a high-stakes moment ceding any advantages to Trump,” the columnist wrote. “Trump is badly trailing in the polls, and he needs these debates much more than Biden does to win over undecided voters.”

This column will come in the wake of the Biden campaign agreeing to take part in only three debates between both presidential candidates.

The Trump campaign has pushed for a lot more than three debates.

Biden says that he can’t wait to debate Trump

Some liberals have expressed worries that even three debates could be potentially damaging to Biden, who’s well known to be gaffe prone, which may be a disaster for the Democrats on television. They worry this may significantly diminish the current healthier lead the former vice president currently has in many polls.

As far as Biden himself, that he said a week ago after a speech in Delaware that he “can hardly wait” to face Trump on the debate stage.