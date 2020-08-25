Prominent Muslim figures resign from UAE peace forum over deal with Israel – Middle East Monitor

Prominent Muslim American activist Aisha Al-Adawiya has actually resigned from the UAE- based Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies (FPPMS) following its assistance for the Emirates’ normalisation deal with Israel, Anadolu reported the other day.

Writing on Facebook, Al-Adawiya, the creator of the human rights group Women in Islam, disclaimed the FPPMS’ declaration which supported the deal, implicating the organisation of a “breach of trust” and worried her “staunch” assistance for Palestine.

The subject of normalisation, she worried, was never ever raised at a current board conference, repeating that “there was no agreement on any kind of support for the UAE’s deal with Israel.”

“As a result of this breach of trust and consistent with my values, I am announcing my resignation,” she included.

The FPPMS hailed the UAE-Israel deal, declaring it strengthens peace and discussion amongst countries, nevertheless after being criticised for the declaration, the body eliminated the declaration from its platforms.

Hamza Yusuf, vice-president at FPPMS, rejected any understanding of the declaration.

Yusuf, the head of Zaytuna College in California, stated he did “not engage in or endorse geopolitical strategies or treaties.”

“My loyalty is and has actually constantly been with …