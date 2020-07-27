Prominent journalist denied bail as UN warns against ‘pattern of intimidation’ in Zimbabwe

“He has been denied bail on the basis that he is a danger to the public and that, if he is released, he will continue advocating for violent protests,” Chin’ono’s agent, Beatrice Mtetwa, stated.

“Justice delivery has been severely compromised. We will naturally be appealing to the High Court,” she included.

Chin’ono was arrested Monday along with opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume, implicated of motivating people on social networks to “participate in public violence” throughout a demonstration set up to occur nextFriday

Both Chin’ono and Ngarivhume– who was likewise denied bail on Thursday– have denied the claims.

The acclaimed journalist was most just recently dealing with claims of corruption connecting to the procurement of Covid-19 materials by the health ministry, according to Amnesty International which implicated the Zimbabwe federal government of utilizing state’s security forces to silence critics. In a declaration, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights required an end to the “pattern of intimidation” seen in Zimbabwe, caution that authorities might be utilizing the coronavirus pandemic as a pretext to “clamp down” on flexibility of expression. “We are concerned at allegations in Zimbabwe, which suggest that the authorities may be using the COVID-19 pandemic as a pretext to clamp down on freedom of expression and freedom of peaceful assembly and association,” a representative for High Commissioner Liz Throssell statedFriday “It is important to remind the authorities that any lockdown measures and restrictions should be necessary, proportionate and time-limited, and enforced humanely without resorting to unnecessary or excessive force,” Throssell’s assistant included. Addressing the arrest of Chin’ono and Ngarivhume, the UN High Commissioner contacted the Zimbabwean federal government to promote its human rights commitments. “Merely calling for a peaceful protest or participating in a peaceful protest are an exercise of recognized human rights,” Throssell’s representative stated. “The arrests of Hopewell Chin’ono and Jacob Ngarivhume are designed to intimidate and send a chilling message to journalists, whistleblowers and activists who draw attention to matters of public interest in Zimbabwe,” stated Deprose Muchena, Amnesty’s director for east and southern Africa in a declaration. In May, three female opposition members , who stated they were abducted by security forces for days after they left a rally requiring much better coronavirus palliatives for people, are in prison. The females, likewise charged with breaking lockdown guidelines, stated they were tortured and sexually attacked after their arrests however the federal government has actually implicated them of fabricating their kidnappings.

