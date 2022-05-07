Sleep is the main guarantee of quality of life and health. Insufficient sleep leads to disruption of cortisol production. This hormone is responsible for stress management, metabolism, blood pressure management. Insufficient sleep can lead to decreased body function, depression, and cardiovascular problems.

Excess sleep is dangerous for the body. Prolonged daytime sleep is contraindicated in people with depression. Daytime sleep can disrupt the rhythms of human life (biorhythms), which manifests itself in feelings of fatigue, weakness, anxiety, while short-day sleep (20 to 30 minutes) invigorates, improves the body’s functionality.

The right time to go to bed

The body produces melatonin (regulator of sleep, “sleep” hormone) from 22:00 to 5:00. This is considered to be the most effective period for healthy sleep.

Owls և larvae

“Lark people” wake up easily in the early morning (6-7), tend to have breakfast, are more active in the first half of the day, go to bed before midnight.

“Owls” have opposite preferences. They wake up not early in the morning, at 9 to 10, they are more alive in the evening, they sleep after midnight.

Owls who have been forced to wake up early in the morning all their lives have a more fragile, vulnerable mental health.

Light և sleep

Lighting is one of the main factors for the regulation of circadian (biorhythms). The brighter the light, the greater the production of serotonin, the more active a person is. An hour before going to bed, it is desirable to turn off the lights in the house, turn off the dim lights, do not use electronic devices that emit blue light.

They will help you sleep better Inactive, balanced breathing exercises, especially relaxing the neck and shoulder muscles



Sleeping pills are usually addictive. In case of their regular use, the organism gets used to the dosage, there is a problem of constantly increasing the dose. This can negatively affect the work of the heart.



Sleep disturbances are often caused by differences in time zone

In case of a short trip, the organism has no problem to completely change the way of life, the regime. In case of a long journey, the organism should be helped to get used to the new rhythm, not abruptly, gradually. If the flight was during the day, it is not necessary to sleep until the evening, no matter how much the desire is, if it is a night flight, it is necessary to sleep after the flight, even if there is no desire.