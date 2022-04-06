The draft amendments to the Code on Subsoil, which caused concern to environmentalists, received a positive conclusion at today’s sitting of the NA Committee on Economic Affairs, with a preliminary form and readiness to discuss the proposals in the future.

It should be reminded that the Code on Subsoil has been supplemented with a new article, which envisages extension of the term of entrails use right on the basis of invincible force. These include fires, floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, hurricanes or other natural disasters, such as explosions, war, terrorism, civil war, civil disobedience, which the entrails user could not have foreseen, prevented, and as a result of which the entrails user did not perform properly or improperly. Obligations defined by the right of entrails use.

Hovik Aghazaryan, MP of the CP faction, suggested to Hovhannes Harutyunyan, the rapporteur of the issue, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure ․ Do some additional research on the term “civil war.” Is it a term accepted in international practice? ” The Deputy Minister gave a positive answer. He also said that in the amended version of the draft, they also suggested interpreting the term “civil disobedience” by law.

The chairman of the commission, deputy of “Hayastan” faction Vahe Hakobyan stressed that the term “civil disobedience” is not defined by law.

“The term was suggested by the lawyers, and we included it. “If there are observations, let’s discuss,” the deputy minister responded. Hovik Aghazaryan suggested removing that term ․ “What civil disobedience, what messages do you give?” Hovhannes Harutyunyan answered ․ “We give clear guarantees to the miner that investments and profit are insured. We guarantee that insurmountable situations will not disrupt his activity. ” Aghazaryan insisted that he was against including the term.

Tsovinar Vardanyan, a member of the CP faction, suggested clarifying the terms, as, for example, a flood can last for several days and the consequences can last longer. The Deputy Minister considered the proposal acceptable.

Another deputy of the CP faction, deputy chairman of the commission Babken Tunyan noted ․ “As I understand it, the project is in the interests of the miners. Provides certainty of predictability in force majeure situations. Have you discussed this with the sphere? ” Hovhannes Harutyunyan answered ․ “The government continues the policy of increasing the attractiveness of business. The definitions will allow those who use entrails or those who are going to invest to ensure predictability. Business must be insured against insurmountable situations. We discussed with the companies in the field, they welcomed and thanked the government for such a project. “

Then Vahe Hakobyan asked, what is the reason for the fact that the project has a retroactive effect of four years? Hovhannes Harutyunyan answered ․ “Subsoil users have the right to use, and they can not go far in terms of research. So we took four years to observe what happened on the field. This is a manifestation of good will towards the subsoil users. The settlement is mainly for the future, to bring investments. ”

Vahe Hakobyan asked, which company’s experience did you study? Harutyunyan answered that they have studied the experience of 400 companies, which are currently operating or not ․ “In 2020, there were cases that were not predictable. During the war, equipment was taken from the miners. If the company proves that such a circumstance has affected the work, it will be given an opportunity to compensate for the shortcomings. ”

Luiza SUKIASYAN