ProForm Performance 300i Treadmill

The 2.0 continuous horsepower motor delivers smooth, consistent power to every workout. Built to endure light and intense workouts, with this Treadmill you can choose from eight preset workout apps designed by a certified personal Trainer. With calorie or time based goals, you’ll see results fast. Amp up your workout, reduce impact on your joints, and tone muscle when you walk at an incline. For added cardio benefits, boost your speed incrementally up to 10 mph. One-touch controls adjust your quick incline and quick speed-without interrupting your Rhythm. *Continuous Horsepower (“CHP”) is a term used in the treadmill industry for consumer comparison purposes. The CHP rating is measured in laboratory testing using a dynamometer, which measures the mechanical power of the motor. The CHP rating does not denote the operational horsepower of the treadmill in ordinary household use. In ordinary household use, the motor does not operate at the horsepower shown.

2.0 CHP* drive system

16 x 50 inches tread belt. Maximum weight: 300 pounds

ProShox Cushioning reduce impact on your joints for a more comfortable workout and faster recovery

0-10 MPH Quick Speed Control, 0-10 percent Quick Incline Control

Grip Pulse EKG Heart Rate Monitor. Tread belt ensures that you won’t feel confined as you workout so you can comfortably stretch your stride