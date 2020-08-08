Professor who's been right about every election since 1984 reveals his 2020 prediction

American University history professor Allan Lichtman developed a system that has accurately predicted every presidential election since 1984 (with one exception: he predicted Al Gore, who did win the popular vote but lost to George W. Bush. Licthman stands by that prediction). Licthman tells CNN’s Michael Smerconish that his system predicts President Donald Trump will lose the White House this year. #CNN #News

