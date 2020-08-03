Professor Of African American Lit At Auburn University Says ‘F*ck Every Single Cop’

Incoming professor Jesse Goldberg, who is set to teach “African American & American Literature and Composition” at Auburn University, just launched a truly vile attack on police on social media, where he wrote “f*ck every single cop.” Not stopping there, Goldberg went on to urge police officers to “refuse to do their job and quit.”

“F*ck every single cop. Every single one,” Goldberg tweeted on Wednesday, according to Breitbart News. “The only ethical choice for any cop to make at this point is to refuse to do their job and quit.”

“The police do not protect people. They protect capital,” he added. “They are instruments of violence on behalf of capital.”

Goldberg’s tweet has reportedly since been deleted, and his account has been switched to private. His bio on the social media site describes him as:” “Lecturer @ Auburn U | Black Studies, Critical Prison Studies, Queer Theory, American Literature | Abolitionist | martial artist | views are mine | he/him/his.”

Goldberg’s Facebook page is also anti-cop, as his cover photo shows an image of a poem called “Against the Police.”

“ACAB. Yes, all. Police do not protect people. They protect capital,” the professor wrote on Facebook. “ACAB” is an acronym that stands for “all cops are bastards” and widely…