Professor creates masks for singers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) – The COVID-19 hazard has actually struck a sour note with the director at West Virginia University along with around the state.

Dr Kym Scott is more than simply a medical professional. She likewise has experience in style style.

“One of my colleagues actually spoke to me about the idea of a singing mask,” Scott stated.

And, from that, the mask was born.

“Interestingly, I used a lot of the skill I had from making wedding dresses to be able to construct something that was useful in terms of being able to make a resonating sound,” she stated.

Senior Voice Performance trainee Juwan Johnson is appreciative to be able to continue his enthusiasm.

“We didn’t know when we would ever be able to do this again and these masks just really open up a whole lot of opportunity,” Johnson stated.

Regular face masks are not ideal for singing. The material gets absorbed, and the audio is stifled.

“We were all struggling in terms of a lot of the mask options out there,” Johnson stated. “I know I struggled in general day to day situations where people struggle to understand me when I was wearing a mask.”

The singing mask is likewise backed by science.

Johnson states he’s OKAY with being among the masked singers.

” it simply truly enables us to feel a bit regular although it’s still not regular however it’s a brand-new …