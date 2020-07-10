Professor charged over scheme to use $4M in US grant money to conduct research for China

At the time of his arrest, Zheng was carrying three large bags, filed electronics, expired Chinese passports for his family, deeds for a property in China, among other items, the DOJ said.

Thursday’s indictment charges Zheng with grant fraud for perhaps not disclosing he was engaged in a scheme to use approximately $4.1 million in grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to help the Chinese government. He has been ordered held without bond because a judge determined he’s a flight risk.

Zheng can be charged with making false statements about his employment in China at the same time that he was employed at Ohio State University, among other universities.

An affidavit filed after his arrest alleges that since 2013 Zheng had been participating in a Chinese Talent Plan, a course established by the Chinese government to recruit people with knowledge or access to foreign technology intellectual property.

“Yet again, we are faced with a professor at a U.S. University, who is a member of a Chinese Talent Plan, allegedly and deliberately failing to disclose his relationship with a Chinese university and receipt of funds from the Chinese Government in order to obtain millions of dollars in U.S. grant money designed to benefit the health and well-being of the people of the United States — not to be hijacked to supplement the research goals of the Chinese Communist Party,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers.

Zheng faces up to 10 years in prison for the charge of fraud or bribery, or more to five years for making false statements. His case is slated to be presented to a federal grand jury for possible indictment. An investigation is continuing.