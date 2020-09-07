Professor Ara Darzi announced as incoming President of the British Science Association – Panorama

The British Science Association (BSA) has today, Wednesday 26 August 2020, announced that Professor the Lord Ara Darzi of Denham will take up Presidency of the Association from September 2020.

As the Association said in a released statement, Professor Darzi is Director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College London. He also holds the Paul Hamlyn Chair of Surgery at Imperial College London, and the Institute of Cancer Research and is Executive Chair of the World Innovation Summit for Health in Qatar. He is a Consultant Surgeon at Imperial College Hospital NHS Trust and the Royal Marsden NHS Trust.

A champion of innovation and convergence science, Professor Darzi is renowned for pioneering minimally invasive robot-assisted surgery. He has previously held the role of the parliamentary under-secretary of state for health and is a leading figure in global health policy.

Professor Darzi said: “I was pleased to be asked to take up the Presidency of the British Science Association at a time when healthcare and scientific innovation is at the forefront of the public, media and political agenda. The BSA plays an important role both in engaging under-served audiences and in convening leaders, policy makers and opinion formers across sectors to take ownership of discussions on…