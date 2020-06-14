Professional Golfer Amber Bosworth Is An Inspiration At The Texas Women’s Open – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Amber Bosworth is a pro golfer and Frisco resident, who was raised in Southlake and graduated from Carroll High School.

Bosworth’s battles on the greens are nothing compared to the health battles she experienced merely to get a possiblity to play the overall game. In fact, it was a personal injury that started her golf career.

“Volleyball was my true love,” Bosworth confessed after completing the next round of Texas Women’s Open in the Colony.

But, Bosworth suffered an eye injury while playing on her club volleyball team — it left her partially blind. Two surgeries restored her eyesight, however the injury ended her volleyball career.

So, she found a brand new love. “If it wasn’t for that eye injury, I would have never picked up golf,” she said.

Bosworth ended up golfing at Austin Peay State University in Tennessee, and turned pro in August of 2018.

But the eye injury isn’t the sole physical issue she has had to over come. When Bosworth was a toddler, a variety of chicken box, the viral illness roseola, and an ear illness left her partially deaf.

While Amber has only 39% hearing… she’s 100% a fighter.

Her absolute goal is to give everything she’s got to earn a living as a specialist golfer, and Bosworth also offers a bigger goal in mind.

“I would eventually love to start a hearing foundation, and create better athletic hearing aids.”