Professional 2000 Watts Portable 15″ PA System Speaker Bluetooth Dual UHF Wireless Mics Bluetooth Recording Rechargeable Battery MUSYSIC U15PA



Price: $299.99

(as of Aug 06,2020 22:20:14 UTC – Details)



Professional Portable 15″ Speaker PA System With Dual UHF Wireless Microphones& Rechargeable Battery Bluetooth/USB/SD/FM Functions LED Light Speaker Output to hook Passive Speaker 2000 Watts Peak / 500 Watts RMS This auction is for one PA Speaker System Specification: Professional bi-amplified portable wireless PA speaker system 15” woofer with 1” fabric compression drive 2000 watts PMPO, 500 watts RMS from built-in amplifier Bluetooth Fucntion / Recording Function Built in USB & SD reader slots For direct playback FM Radio function to listen FM radio Channels LED Light (inside and around the Subwoofer) Player section includes controls for play/pause, stop, repeat and track skip Dual (2pcs) UHF wireless handheld microphones with FCC certified One transmitter with lapel and Headset, can be used as replacement of one handheld Dynamic Wireless Mics w/ 3 Position Power Switch & LED Both microphones can be work at the same time Operation Range: 120ft (35 Meters) Input connectors: MIC (XLR) + Guitar (1/4″ Jack) + Line (RCA) 5-Band graphic equalizer Bulid in one 7AH battery + Multiple charger protection Covers angles of 100 degrees horizontal and 60 degrees vertical Linear frequency response: 55Hz – 18 KHz (-10db) Wide dispersion horn design ABS impact resistant nylon fiber cabinet Rechargeable Battery Life: Approx. 3.5 – 4.5 Hours (For Speaker) Microphone Battery Life: Approx. 9-10 Hours (Need 9V batteries) Handle and wheels for easily moving Flyable and stand mounted 115/230 Voltage Switchable Dimension: 16.4” W x 13.2” D x 26.64” H Weight: 37.4 LBS

2000 watts PMPO, 500 watts RMS from built-in amplifier

Built-in Bluetooth, Recording, USB, SD reader slots & FM For direct playback

Dual (2pcs) UHF wireless Handheld microphone (One transmitter with lapel and Headset, can be used as replacement of one handheld) Operation Range: 120ft (35 Meters) (Between 501-550Mhz Frequency)

Rechargeable Battery indicator, Battery time: Approx. 2.5 – 3.5 Hours / Flyable and stand mounted (One Speaker)