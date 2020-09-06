Production of Nissan’s UK flagship vehicle delayed further

Nissan has pushed back UK production of its flagship new Qashqai model until the middle of next year, the latest delay to a project that was supposed to embody the Japanese carmaker’s commitment to Britain after Brexit.

Although the change of date is largely because of the pandemic, it will allow Nissan to work out how it will adapt to Britain’s post-Brexit trading rules before production begins at its plant in Sunderland.

The company has previously said trade tariffs would “jeopardise” Sunderland’s export-driven business model. Just over half the cars made there are sold to Europe.

Production of the new Qashqai was scheduled to start in October, according to two people, but has been delayed several times as the pandemic has unfolded.

Over the summer the date was finally shifted to “after April 2021”.

Nissan declined to comment. The company has never publicly given a start date for production.

The Sunderland plant will continue to make the current Qashqai model but car sales tend to fall in the final months of production of existing models if a new version is due to be made.

The site, which is Britain’s largest car plant, employs close to 6,000 people. It is aiming to support jobs as the lockdown comes to an end but the Qashqai delay could cut total production…