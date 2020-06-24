Production company for HBO show ‘I Know This Much Is True’ being sued for on-set fire: docs

Beyond harm to the dealership, an agreement was allegedly made between Calling Grace and 613 Automotive that promised the dealership will be paid an additional fee for each day they could perhaps not occupy their building beyond the agreed-upon shooting period, and yet another fee for every day their cars were displaced, per the lawsuit, which was obtained by Fox News.

According to the papers, 613 Automotive is suing Calling Grace for about $3.5 million for breach of contract and $2.5 million for negligence, as well as legal fees. A precise amount will be determined during the trial.

The fire broke out on May 9 at the dealership, per the lawsuit.

A press release obtained by Fox News alleges that the fire was started with a transformer which was being used to charge camera batteries.

The release claimed that as much as $10 million in production equipment was also lost in the fire, and eight dealership employees lost their jobs. No one was injured.

“We were very excited at the chance of our location being used by HBO to bring “Ellenville to Hollywood,” Aaron Weingarten, president/owner of 613 Automotive Group, said in a statement.

“We invested substantially in this business since acquiring it in 2013, and seeing it burn down in just a few minutes as the result of the negligence of Calling Grace and potentially others was devastating,” that he claimed. “Despite clearly being responsible for the damages, Calling Grace did not have the decency to clear the property following the fire, that has left us financially destitute and minus the necessary capital to rebuild our business.”

“I Know This Much Is True,” a miniseries, began airing on HBO on May 10 and concluded on June 14.

The story follows Dominick as he works to get his paranoid schizophrenic twin brother Thomas released from an asylum. Mark Ruffalo plays both brothers and Rosie O’Donnell, Kathryn Hahn, Melissa Leo and much more appear.

Reps for Calling Grace and HBO did not straight away respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.