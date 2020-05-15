Producer Charged With ‘Sexual Assault Of A Child’ On Casey Affleck Film A Ghost Story

This is what actual scary tales resemble– regretfully that can indicate going undetected for several years.

Earlier this year a starlet that had a bit part in the 2017 arthouse scary fave A Ghost Story required to Facebook to upload allegations the producer of the film had actually molested and also raped her throughout the manufacturing. She was simply 16 years of ages at the time.

Thankfully bringing simply that much focus to the complaint functioned; Adam Donaghey was jailed on April 27 on one matter of sexual offense of a youngster He evidently left after uploading a $25,000 bond.

Does that appear ACTUALLY reduced to any person else??

Why are we recently finding out about this? Well, Donaghey is no Harvey Weinstein— he does not have numerous well-known movies in his directory, connections to every significant celebrity in Hollywood, and also a military of officers and also aides safeguarding him. He functions out of Dallas, Texas, where the flick was recorded. We have actually never ever also become aware of him tbh. But as any person that’s ever before been sexually pestered by their employer at a restaurant recognizes, for some males any kind of degree of power can be a device to take advantage of the susceptible.

This is a regrettable organization for the film’s celebrity, Casey Affleck, that has had his very own on-set misbehavior accusations when generating the 2010 film I’m Still Here He was implicated of harassment, undesirable sex-related developments, and also motivating work environment harassment by 2 team participants; both claims were resolved out of court. However, there has actually been no recommendation by any person entailed that Affleck or any person else on the film had any kind of understanding of the supposed criminal activities.

The film’s supervisor, David Lowery, reacted to the allegations versus his producer in an indisputable declaration of assistance for the sufferer:

“I am sickened, angered and saddened by this news. It feels like a betrayal on multiple fronts: of values my partners and I hold dear, of a filmmaking community who embraced him, and most of all of a young woman who trusted him. I’m grateful to her for bringing this matter to light; she has our support, and I hope she’ll find justice.”

Donaghey was proactively operating in the horror/thriller style. In enhancement to director producer credit scores on the 2019 movies Satanic Panic and also VFW, he was additionally noted as a producer on upcoming Cinestate movies Run Hide Fight, Till Death, The Seventh Day, and also Castle Freak

Cinestate head Dallas Sonnier reacted to the information of the apprehension by reducing connections with Donaghey, stating in a declaration to The Dallas Morning News:

“He is not associated with the company any longer. May God have mercy on his soul.”

He later on included a prolonged article concerning the scenario:

“I believe this woman is telling the truth, and within minutes of seeing the accusation towards Adam posted on Facebook, I was on the phone with him accepting his resignation from all of our projects that he worked on. He is aware that we have removed his credits from the movies that are still in post.”

Scream queen Barbara Crampton, that additionally functioned as a producer on the Castle Freak remake, required to Twitter on Thursday to knock Donaghey, writing:

“I am angry, horrified and saddened to hear about the assault on a young girl by Adam Donaghey. I did not know of his reputation or this alleged incident, and it sickens me. Predators hide in plain sight. We must do better as a film community to keep people safe.”

Based on babble we’re seeing online, this might not have actually been a separated occurrence– as individuals that helped Donaghey are declaring extra uncomfortable actions they observed going years back. We’ll simply need to see if anymore allegations appear.

