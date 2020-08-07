Produce eLearning Faster With Learning Accelerator

Elucidat Speeds Up The eLearning Production

This significant upgrade serves as a game-changer for L&D groups who have actually seen need for eLearning increase as an outcome of the international pandemic.

Elucidat’s newest upgrade accelerate the eLearning production by making it simple for beginner authors to produce top quality courses in a portion of the time. As an outcome, L&D groups can now get more individuals throughout business producing eLearning– responding faster to alter.

With Learning Accelerator, the group at Elucidat have actually reimagined the well-liked principle of a course design template– developing a tool that does much more of the heavy lifting for you.

Learning Accelerator includes an ever-growing library of eLearning plans; which provide the benefit of a design template therefore a lot more. Each Learning Accelerator plan features a pre-built course structure, downloadable storyboard, interactive live example, plus in-line learning style guidance baked in. All you require to do is include your material– being directed every action of the method. Get a suggestion based upon your objectives and audience, or utilize filters to search all the plans and discover the very best suitable for your job.

This launch comes off the back of months of research study, interviews, and user screening.