Processes to reach Karabakh peace are underway ‘despite pandemic’, Russia confirms – Armenian News

The actions to reach a remaining peace over Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) are underway regardless of the worldwide scenario linked to the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry has mentioned, addressing the unsettled Armenian-Azerbaijani land dispute.

At a press briefing on Friday, Maria Zakharova affirmed that they are persevering with the dialogue in collaboration with the opposite worldwide mediators to reach a settlement of the lengthy-lasting battle.

“Notwithstanding coronavirus, the activities towards settling the Karabakh conflict are under way,” she mentioned, referring to earlier discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrvov, and the overseas ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“The Co-Chair[s] of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, assist in the regular dialogues,” Zakharova mentioned.