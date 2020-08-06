Proceedings launched against Armenian health minister – Panorama

The Corruption Prevention Commission of Armenia has actually started proceedings against Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan, on the basis of an obvious dispute of interest; Haykuhi Harutyunyan, the chairperson of the commission, verified to News.am.

A post of data.hetq.am worked as a basis for the proceedings.

Accordingly, the Corruption Prevention Commission was notified that the Ministry of Health had actually signed service agreements with a business whose director is Vardanush Tevanyan, the partner of Torosyan.

Under these agreements, the business was bound to offer medical facility services, e-health costs compensation and calculated tomography.

Reacting to the proceedings, Ministry of Health spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan stated that the minister had actually consistently dealt with the problem much talked about in the media prior to.

“We do not see a genuine dispute of interest here, as he or his household are not members of the business and have actually not gotten any other residential or commercial property enhancements due to the agreements signed with the ministry,” she said in a Facebook post.

“These agreements are not aids or contributions to companies, however they are agreements for the arrangement of state- financed medical services, under which lots of qualified people of Armenia get medical services,” the spokesperson composed, including the minister or his …