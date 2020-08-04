ProCase Nintendo Switch Lite Flip Cover with 2 Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protectors, Slim Protective Flip Case with Magnetically Detachable Front Cover for Nintendo Switch Lite 2019 -Coral



Price: $21.99

(as of Aug 04,2020 21:59:24 UTC – Details)

Product Description

🍀 Made from soft TPU back cover and high quality nylon material front cover, easy to put on and take off, also protects your Switch Lite from dust, bumps and drops; The microfiber interior keeps your Switch screen free of scratches

🍀 Innovative magnetically detachable front cover protects your Switch Lite Joy Con Controllers and buttons and also can be removed easily when you enjoy your game time

🍀 Ergonomic handgrip design offers a comfortable grip for playing in handheld mode, enhancing your game experience; Precise cutouts ensure full access to all the controls and features without removing the case

🍀 Come with extra 2x Switch Lite tempered glass screen protectors and installation kit; Install easily and bubble free; High definition with 99.9% transparency, effectively protects the entire screen