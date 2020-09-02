Problem for capitalism: Black Americans are almost never appointed to lead financial regulators

“The consequence is that African Americans have had little, and usually no direct say in the very shape and operation of finance, the lifeblood of capitalism and the US economy,” Chris Brummer, professors director at Georgetown University’s Institute of International Economic Law, composed in the paper.

Because financial regulators are entrusted with “creating the rules of the road for America’s capitalist system,” Brummer argues the “systemic absence” of Black Americans postures “enormous challenges from the standpoint of participatory democracy and economic inclusion.”

One visit every ten years

That’s not to state Black Americans have actually not been appointed to significant functions in regulative companies.

In 1997, financial expert Roger Ferguson was appointed by President Bill Clinton to belong to Federal Reserve Board, ending up being the group’s vice chair in 1999. As the only Federal Reserve …