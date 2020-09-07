Probiotics may help manage childhood obesity, study finds

In combination with a calorie-controlled diet, the probiotic strain Bifidobacterium breve may help children and adolescents with obesity lose weight, according to a small study to be presented Monday at e-ECE 2020 , the 22nd European Congress of Endocrinology.

Our gut microbiota are a dynamic population of more than 100 trillion microorganisms within our gastrointestinal tract, and they’re responsible for maintaining immune function, normal metabolism and protection against pathogens. Diet has been considered a key driver of gut microbiota, and imbalances in the microbiota have been linked with diseases and infections.

Similar to or the same as the microorganisms naturally present within our bodies, some bacteria of these probiotics can help aid digestion, vitamin production and destruction of disease-causing cells.

also produces short-chain-fatty-acids, which also play an important role in Bifidobacteria are one of the most common bacteria used in probiotics since they naturally live in our stomachs and intestines and protect against pathogens , regulate our immune system and provide nutrients by breaking down carbohydrates and fiber. This strainalso produces short-chain-fatty-acids, which also play an important role in regulating gut health , hunger and weight. Prior research used mixtures of probiotic strains to assess the effect on obesity management, so the authors of the current study sought to find out what happened when they administered Bifidobacteria alone. Probiotics for weight management The authors studied 100 children and…

