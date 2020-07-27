Probe launched into Armenian contract serviceman’s death – Armenian News

The Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the just recently reported casualty in a north- eastern military station.

Governed by Section 2( 2 ), (13), Article 104 of the Criminal Code (Murder), it has actually set up a criminal case to examine the scenarios behind Ashot G. Mikayelyan’sdeath The serviceman sustained a deadly injury in the throat in a shooting launched by Azerbaijani militaries after midnight on Monday.

According to a main news release, the case is under the case of a fort department of the Committee’s General Military Investigative Department.