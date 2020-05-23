Pro Wrestler And ‘Terrace House’ Star Hana Kimura Dead At 22

Breaking News

Japanese pro wrestler Hana Kimura— a highlighted participant of Netflix’s struck program, “Terrace House”– has actually passed away at age 22.

Stardom Wrestling validated Kimura’s fatality on Friday … claiming “We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away.”

“Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends.”

“We appreciate your support during this difficult time.”

Kimura made her launching at Wrestle -1 and won her very first title at the JWP Junior plate in 2016 … and formally signed up with Stardom in 2019.

Kimura was notoriously a leader of the Tokyo Cyber Squad … a follower fave amongst Japanese fumbling followers.

Hana was a cherished personality on “Terrace House” … with lots of connecting themselves to her helpless enchanting personality.